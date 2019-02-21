Hockey Night In Canada Podcast: Anticipating trade deadline day

We are less than a week away from one of the most anticipated days on the NHL calendar — trade deadline day.

The one day that can put a team over the hump and get them one step closer to hoisting Lord Stanley, or handicap them for years to come. That's the uniqueness of this day, it can make or break a team's fortune.

This year, four Canadian teams have a legitimate shot at making a playoff run, which makes the next few days all the more intriguing.

Another interesting aspect to this day is the media attention. Specifically, the wall-to-wall TV coverage as sports networks go all out to outduel each other for the highest ratings.

WATCH | Stephane Matteau has famous goal for Rangers after getting traded at the deadline:

This week's episode focuses on the history of the NHL Trade deadline 1:18

Our three guests this week each had a significant impact on trade deadline day.

Craig Button was the general manager of the Calgary Flames for three years from 2000-2003. His acquisitions played an integral role in the Flames' Stanley Cup run in 2004. He joins Rob to discuss his past deadline moves as well as his current role as an analyst on TSN's trade deadline coverage.

Stephane Matteau was acquired by the Rangers on deadline day in 1994 and went on to score one of the biggest goals in New York Rangers history. He talks about his trade to the Big Apple and subsequently winning the Stanley Cup.

Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz catches up with former NHLer and current Washington Capitals studio analyst Alan May, who was traded a whopping four times on deadline day.

The Hockey Night In Canada podcast is a weekly CBC Sports production.

In each episode, host Rob Pizzo is joined by colourful characters within hockey to discuss great moments and great players and talk about today's stars. The Hockey Night podcast brings you beyond the boxscore with insight you won't find anywhere else.

Be sure to subscribe to the Hockey Night in Canada podcast to get a new episode each week.

