Hockey Night in Canada podcast: When coaches get fired

The Hockey Night In Canada podcast is a weekly CBC Sports production.

In each episode, host Rob Pizzo is joined by colourful characters within hockey to discuss great moments and great players and talk about today's stars. The Hockey Night podcast brings you beyond the boxscore with insight you won't find anywhere else.

Last season in the NHL no coaches were fired in the regular season for the first time since 1968. This season has been a completely different story. The axe has fallen on four coaches and one general manager before the first Christmas carol was played on the radio. That includes the second winningest coach of all time Joel Quenneville who has three Stanley Cup rings.

Barry Melrose talks about getting fired and the stress it caused to himself and his family:

On this week's episode, we look at the process of how NHL coaches lose their jobs. 1:00

All that being said we sometimes forget that coaches are human and have families. In this episode we are going to talk about when coaches get fired. The time leading up to it, during it and what happens afterwards.

Rob Pizzo catches up with former Kings and Lightning head coach Barry Melrose who was fired twice. Ice-level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with former GM Doug Maclean who has been on both sides of the firing table.

Listen to previous Hockey Night podcasts

Episode 9:

Hazing has been an accepted part of hockey for decades now. But recently some disturbing stories have come into the public eye. Stories that involved abuse, bullying, and some horrible behaviour … all disguised as "hazing."

Episode 8:

They're a unique breed — the keepers of the crease are often known to be a little eccentric. Ilya Bryzgalov joins in to help explain what makes them so different from their teammates.

Episode 7:

Recent HHOF inductee Jayna Hefford joins Pizzo to break down the 2018 class, while selection committee member Brian Burke sheds some light on who the most important person in the game is — and it may not be who you think.

Episode 6:

Pizzo sits down with Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean to talk about the top storylines one month into the season and MacLean also fuels the debate over who the best player in the game is right now.

Episode 5:

Hockey fans depend on certain trusted insiders to get their breaking news, but how exactly do they get these scoops? Turns out it's harder work than some might expect.

Episode 4:

The fans love seeing the puck in the net...so what about the poor guys between the pipes? Are they getting pummelled for the sake of rule-tinkering?

Episode 3:

Could there be a more thankless gig? Perfection means being ignored. A single mistake and you are marked for years of noisy abuse. Don Koharski officiated over 1,700 regular season games. He and Pizzo discuss the infamous "donut incident".

Episode 2:

Rivalries are the heart and soul of NHL excitement, but the days of brawling are mostly a thing of the past. Chris Nilan and Kris Draper talk about those old grudges, while some current players insist rivalries are as hot as ever.

Episode 1:

At the beginning of every NHL season, hockey fans generally have more questions than answers when it comes to their favourite teams — and the start of the 2018-19 campaign was no different. Pizzo tackled five burning questions on the minds of the hockey faithful.