Hockey Night in Canada podcast: Connor McDavid's legend is growing
Rob Pizzo is joined by Hockey Night host to go over 5 key topics
The first month of the 2018-19 NHL season has already provided us with plenty to talk about and analyze — including some surprises thanks to a few of the Canadian clubs, and the unmatched skills of Connor McDavid.
It's still early enough that nothing is written in stone, but it's also a big enough sample size that we can start breaking down what we have seen so far.
Ron MacLean, the host of Hockey Night In Canada, joins us to help go over these five early noteworthy topics:
- How Canadian teams have fared so far
- Two coaches that have already got a pink slip, including three-time Stanley Cup champion Joel Quenneville
- Goals coming fast and furious
- Youngsters proving to be a dominant force
- And finally…Who is the best player in hockey?
Sophia Jurksztowicz also joins us with her weekly 'Ice Level' segment. This week, she chats with Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving to discuss his team's impressive start to the season.
