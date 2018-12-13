Hockey Night in Canada podcast: Why hockey will work in Seattle

The Hockey Night In Canada podcast is a weekly CBC Sports production.

In each episode, host Rob Pizzo is joined by colourful characters within hockey to discuss great moments and great players and talk about today's stars. The Hockey Night podcast brings you beyond the boxscore with insight you won't find anywhere else.

There will be 32 teams in the NHL when the 2021-22 season begins, as last week the Board of Governors confirmed the worst kept secret in hockey — that the city of Seattle will get a new NHL franchise.

On this week's episode, we will take a closer look at Seattle's expansion bid, the history and future of expansion, and explore whether 32 teams is too many.

WATCH: Dave Tippett talks about Seattle being awarded the 32nd NHL franchise:

In this week's edition, the senior advisor to the new expansion team says that hockey already has a fan base in the city. 1:17

Former player and head coach Dave Tippett, who is currently serving as senior advisor for the Seattle franchise, joins Pizzo to give some insight on the process.

While Ice Level reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz chats with Doug Bentz, who is vice president of marketing and digital for the San Jose Sharks. He knows a thing or two about what it takes for a new franchise to succeed, as the Sharks have become a strong expansion team since joining the league in 1991.​

Listen to previous Hockey Night podcasts

Episode 10:

The axe has fallen on four coaches and one general manager so far this season, but we sometimes forget that coaches are human and have families. Former NHL coach Barry Melrose breaks down what life is like for coaches after they're fired.

Episode 9:

Hazing has been an accepted part of hockey for decades now. But recently some disturbing stories have come into the public eye. Stories that involved abuse, bullying, and some horrible behaviour … all disguised as "hazing."

Episode 8:

They're a unique breed — the keepers of the crease are often known to be a little eccentric. Ilya Bryzgalov joins in to help explain what makes them so different from their teammates.

Episode 7:

Recent HHOF inductee Jayna Hefford joins Pizzo to break down the 2018 class, while selection committee member Brian Burke sheds some light on who the most important person in the game is — and it may not be who you think.

Episode 6:

Pizzo sits down with Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean to talk about the top storylines one month into the season and MacLean also fuels the debate over who the best player in the game is right now.

Episode 5:

Hockey fans depend on certain trusted insiders to get their breaking news, but how exactly do they get these scoops? Turns out it's harder work than some might expect.

Episode 4:

The fans love seeing the puck in the net...so what about the poor guys between the pipes? Are they getting pummelled for the sake of rule-tinkering?

Episode 3:

Could there be a more thankless gig? Perfection means being ignored. A single mistake and you are marked for years of noisy abuse. Don Koharski officiated over 1,700 regular season games. He and Pizzo discuss the infamous "donut incident".

Episode 2:

Rivalries are the heart and soul of NHL excitement, but the days of brawling are mostly a thing of the past. Chris Nilan and Kris Draper talk about those old grudges, while some current players insist rivalries are as hot as ever.

Episode 1:

At the beginning of every NHL season, hockey fans generally have more questions than answers when it comes to their favourite teams — and the start of the 2018-19 campaign was no different. Pizzo tackled five burning questions on the minds of the hockey faithful.