Hockey Night in Canada podcast: Elliotte Friedman on how to be an insider

For hockey fans, getting breaking news and analysis on the latest moves has never been easier.

Long gone are the days of waiting for the morning newspaper to find out what happened and what it all means. These days, you can wake up, grab your phone and check in with your favourite insiders to see what's happening. You can get everything you want, whenever you want it.

But do you ever wonder how the guys who break the news actually do it?

Everyone takes their own approach, but it's a lot of hard work. That's the focus of this week's Hockey Night in Canada podcast, as three of the top insiders/analysts in the game share the secrets of how they do their jobs.

In this week's edition, the Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster talks about the ups and downs of breaking hockey news. 0:57

When it comes to breaking news, Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman is one of the best, and he takes us through a day in his life. The Athletic's Justin Bourne talks about his journey from being the son of a hockey player to becoming a hockey player himself, then a coach and respected analyst. We also chat with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, who ran Yahoo!'s indispensable Puck Daddy blog for many years.

