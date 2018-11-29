Hockey Night in Canada podcast: Daniel Carcillo speaks out about 'disgusting' hockey culture

The Hockey Night In Canada podcast is a weekly CBC Sports production.

In each episode, host Rob Pizzo is joined by colourful characters within hockey to discuss great moments and great players and talk about today's stars. The Hockey Night podcast brings you beyond the boxscore with insight you won't find anywhere else.

On this week's episode, we discuss the hazing culture in hockey. Hazing has been a seemingly accepted part of hockey for decades now. But recently some disturbing stories have come into the public eye. Stories that involved abuse, bullying, and some horrible behaviour … all excused under the guise of "hazing."

The story involving students being hazed at St Michael's College School in Toronto got national attention. Then, former NHL player Dan Carcillo dropped a bomb Saturday on Twitter, saying that it was also prevalent during his time in the Ontario Hockey League.

Daniel Carcillo talks about the hazing experiences he went through in the OHL:

In this week's edition, Carcillo talks about trying to change the culture of hockey when it comes to hazing. 1:14

He talked about the abuse he and several other rookies endured during his rookie season in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting. The two-time Stanley Cup champion joins host Rob Pizzo and talks about what he went through during the 2002-03 season and why he decided to go public with his experiences. He also shares what he believes needs to be done to stop the abuse.

In her weekly Ice Level segment, Sophia Jurksztowicz talks to Carcillo's teammate in Sarnia, Dave Pszenyczny, about the abuse that he suffered. We also speak with CBC Sports' Jaime Strashin, who helped report on Carcillo's story.

Be sure to subscribe to the Hockey Night in Canada podcast to get a new episode each week. It's available on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Tune In or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen to previous Hockey Night podcasts

Episode 8:

They're a unique breed — the keepers of the crease are often known to be a little eccentric. Ilya Bryzgalov joins in to help explain what makes them so different from their teammates.

Episode 7:

Recent HHOF inductee Jayna Hefford joins Pizzo to break down the 2018 class, while selection committee member Brian Burke sheds some light on who the most important person in the game is — and it may not be who you think.

Episode 6:

Pizzo sits down with Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean to talk about the top storylines one month into the season and MacLean also fuels the debate over who the best player in the game is right now.

Episode 5:

Hockey fans depend on certain trusted insiders to get their breaking news, but how exactly do they get these scoops? Turns out it's harder work than some might expect.

Episode 4:

The fans love seeing the puck in the net...so what about the poor guys between the pipes? Are they getting pummelled for the sake of rule-tinkering?

Episode 3:

Could there be a more thankless gig? Perfection means being ignored. A single mistake and you are marked for years of noisy abuse. Don Koharski officiated over 1,700 regular season games. He and Pizzo discuss the infamous "donut incident".

Episode 2:

Rivalries are the heart and soul of NHL excitement, but the days of brawling are mostly a thing of the past. Chris Nilan and Kris Draper talk about those old grudges, while some current players insist rivalries are as hot as ever.

Episode 1:

At the beginning of every NHL season, hockey fans generally have more questions than answers when it comes to their favourite teams — and the start of the 2018-19 campaign was no different. Pizzo tackled five burning questions on the minds of the hockey faithful.