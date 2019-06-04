Skip to Main Content
Pietrangelo and Tarasenko love the fans in St. Louis: 'They just keep on cheering'
Sports·Video

The long-time St. Louis players expressed their appreciation for the city's fans after the Blues Game 4 win.
