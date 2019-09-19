Skip to Main Content
Piatti scores in Impact's 1st leg win over TFC
Sports·Video

Piatti scores in Impact's 1st leg win over TFC

Ignacio Piatti played the hero in the first leg of the Canadian Championship on Wednesday.
Ignacio Piatti played the hero in the first leg of the Canadian Championship on Wednesday. 0:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports