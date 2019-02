Video

Physical gift or unfair advantage? Caster Semenya takes IAAF to court

In a watershed moment for gender politics in sport, hyperandrogenic runner Caster Semenya is going to court against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to fight their female eligibility rules. CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey explains.

In a watershed moment for gender politics in sport, hyperandrogenic runner Caster Semenya is going to court against the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to fight their female eligibility rules. CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey explains.

