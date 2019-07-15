Skip to Main Content
Penny Oleksiak | The First and Last 25 metres
Sports·Video

Penny Oleksiak | The First and Last 25 metres

The 4x Olympic medallist takes us through her race strategy for the 100m freestyle.
