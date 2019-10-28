Skip to Main Content
Paul, Tkachuk tally 3 points each as Sens top Sharks
Sports·Video

Paul, Tkachuk tally 3 points each as Sens top Sharks

Watch Nick Paul roof his first of two goals in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over San Jose.
Watch Nick Paul roof his first of two goals in Ottawa's 5-2 victory over San Jose. 0:48
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports