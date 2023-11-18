Stephanie Chan wins Canada's 1st medal at Parapan Am Games in Chile

Stephanie Chan, a 66-year-old para table tennis player from Vancouver, captured Canada's first medal at the Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile, on Saturday.

Despite losing a semifinal match to Giselle Munoz of Argentina on Saturday morning at the event, Chan was awarded a bronze medal – the third and fourth place finishers both received bronze medals.

It's the sixth medal in Chan's incredible career at her fifth Parapan Am Games.

"So excited. I still got a medal. A bronze medal," she said after the match.

How she got here and still competed is remarkable.

Chan has been dealing with a heart issue for months which requires surgery. She says that's the focus now with the Games behind her – but she plans to be back.

"Today I'm not feeling well. My heart has some problems," Chan said. "It did not allow me to play a lot before this. After surgery I will come again to table tennis and have a chance to come to Parapan Am again."

Resilience is a part of Chan's DNA.

Before the Lima Games four years ago she lost her mother and still competed. Then her husband passed away in 2022.

Chan pushed on, continuing to compete to honour her mother and husband and all of those who have supported her.

"Thank you to everyone who supports me. It makes me more confident to fight. This is my spirit for people who support me. I still have the confidence to beat other people," she said.

"I'll get my heart good and then I can do anything."

Chan was Canada's opening ceremony flag-bearer at the 2019 Games. Her crowning achievement came on home soil when she won women's singles gold at Toronto 2015.

But now the focus is on getting healthy.

"Health is important first. If no health, I cannot play," she said.

"I will be back."

WATCH | Shaw, Gautier lead Canada into 2023 Parapan Am Games: