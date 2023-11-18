Shaw, Gautier lead 135 Canadian athletes at 2023 Parapan Am Games opening ceremony

Led by Team Canada flag-bearers, Para tennis athlete Rob Shaw and Para cyclist Shelley Gautier, a brilliant barrage of red and white Canadian athletes entered historic Estadio Nacional in Santiago during the 2023 Parapan American Games opening ceremony on a brisk Friday evening in the Chilean capital.

Gautier flashed her signature smile throughout as she waved the Canadian flag triumphantly alongside Shaw.

"We're having a great time and we got our smiles going and that's going to have everybody feeling good," the 55-year-old cyclist said.

"Having everybody feel good for Canada."

Inside the stadium that sits in the shadows of the stunning Andes mountains, thousands of spectators applauded as the more than 2,000 athletes from 31 different countries were introduced during the parade of nations — a roar erupted throughout the stadium for the host athletes from Chile.

This is the first time an international multi-sport event has been hosted in the country.

I’ve had the great pleasure of being in a lot of stadiums around the world. <br><br>I’m not sure I’ve ever witnessed a more compelling backdrop. <br><br>Estadio Nacional. Andes Mountains. Remarkable. Almost showtime. <a href="https://t.co/4n2euSawXz">pic.twitter.com/4n2euSawXz</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Estadio Nacional was built more than 80 years ago and has played host to sporting events, concerts, religious events including a visit from John Paul II and was even a used as a detention and torture centre during the military dictatorship in Chile in 1973.

Now the grand, old structure can lay claim to having hosted the opening ceremony for the Parapan Am Games.

Before the event even started fans were on their feet for upwards of half an hour dancing, clapping and singing along to the music — it was a party-like atmosphere leading into the official start of the ceremony.

I couldn’t possibly love this more. <br><br>Everyone is dancing.<br><br>And they all know the dance.<br><br>Outstanding. <a href="https://t.co/5Jcv3Jl0GG">pic.twitter.com/5Jcv3Jl0GG</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Throughout the hour-long opening ceremony cyclists paraded around the stage with wheels that lit up, dancers gyrated their way across the infield of the stadium, wowing those in attendance — more than 60 performers were a part of the dazzling spectacle.

At one point in the middle of the ceremony the crowd was so whipped into a frenzy, spectators started the wave. It worked around Estadio Nacional a number of times before finally slowing down as the Americas Paralympic flag was raised to music.

Then it was time to light the cauldron, fireworks blasting into the night's sky as the flame burned brightly, signaling the official start to the Games.

'Now is the time'

The waiting is over and now the 135 Canadian athletes, including 18 Paralympic medallists, are ready for competition.

"Lean into pride. The prouder you are, you're going to unlock performances," said co-chef de mission, Josh Vander Vies, said.

"Canadian pride. Sport pride. Disability pride. Now is the time to celebrate that Canadian leaf on our chests."

Vander Vies will be alongside the other co-chef de mission for Canada, Para alpine skier Karolina Wisniewska, who will be leading the team throughout the next nine days of competition.

Both have competed in a number of international events over the years and know the pressures facing the athletes at an event that for some could lead to qualifying for next summer's Paralympics.

The Parapan Am Games open in Santiago, Chile, on Friday with the opening ceremony. (Devin Heroux/CBC Sports)

"The athletes want to get things going. They want to compete. That's what they came here for and they just want to perform," Wisniewska said.

"We have been welcoming all of the athletes from Team Canada to the village. You can really feel the atmosphere rising. Anticipatory. People are anxious to get started, happy to be here and everyone has arrived happy and healthy. It's about focusing on performance now."

Sport Minister 'excited to get at it'

Sport minister Carla Qualtrough was in attendance for the opening ceremony. She competed for Canada at the 1988 and 1992 Paralympics, winning three bronze medals in swimming.

"Our athletes are amazing. We need to cheer our teams on and I'm just super excited to get at it," Qualtrough.

Members of Canada's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Parapan American Games at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on Friday. (Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

The Minister couldn't help but reflect on her own journey through para sport and how far it's come since she was competing.

"I can't believe it's been 35 years since I first went to the Paralympics.

"I can't believe how far we've come as a movement in terms of the equity piece. The recognition of the para athletes who are high performing and the best in the world at what they do."

On Thursday in Santiago, Qualtrough hinted an announcement is coming ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympics regarding Canadian Paralympians getting money for medals — currently they do not, while their Olympic counterparts get $20,000 for gold, $15,000 for silver and $10,000 for bronze.

"When I swam in Seoul, my parents had to pay for my uniform, buy my ticket. We actually did a fundraiser in my community," Qualtrough said.

"For me to wear the maple leaf it cost my family money. "

Paralympic qualification top of mind

For now, however, the focus is on actually qualifying for the Paralympics — something weighing heavily on the minds of the wheelchair basketball players as they get set for their opening games on Saturday.

"This is the big moment. We need to qualify for Paris next summer so it's a big tournament this year," Blaise Mutware said.

Mutware is making his second appearance for Canada at Parapan Am Games. He says starting off strong is going to be key for the team.

"We can't take any team lightly. We have to play our game and get better as the tournament goes on," he said.

Canadian wheelchair basketball player Blaise Mutware is making his second appearance at the Parapan Am Games. <br><br>He was shot five times when he was 20 years old and paralyzed during a robbery. Says sport turned his life around. <br><br>A shoutout from Blaise to everyone back home. <a href="https://t.co/CC5RlvBKoX">pic.twitter.com/CC5RlvBKoX</a> —@Devin_Heroux

The Canadian women's wheelchair basketball team has a bit of swagger as they enter the event. Four years ago they defeated the USA to win gold in Lima.

Now they want to defend their title and earn a spot at the Paralympics.

"All of us are really excited to try and defend our gold medal," Kady Dandeneau said.

"I feel like everybody is coming for you. Let's show everyone why we were gold medallists. We want to make sure we're ready to play as soon as that ball drops."