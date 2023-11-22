Alison Levine lands long-awaited boccia gold medal at Parapan Am Games

Canadian boccia athletes racked up four medals on Wednesday at the Parapan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

Two-time Parapan Am Games medallist Alison Levine led the way with her first individual gold medal.

"It feels amazing. I knew coming into the game I was assured my first Parapan individual medal — for it to be gold is amazing," Levine told CBC Sports.

"I played awesome. I don't want to sound immodest but I played amazing and I feel great."

Wearing her lucky red shoes and socks adorned with maple leaves, Montreal's Levine defeated her Colombian rival Leidy Chica Chica 4-2 to claim the BC4 individual title.

"Something felt different. This year has been amazing. I felt so comfortable coming into this game. I'm in my element. This is what I do," Levine said.

"Canada. What more can I say? We're so well-supported, having so much fun, it's just awesome."

“YES!”<br><br>With the Parapan Am Games Boccia champion <a href="https://twitter.com/BocciaAlison?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BocciaAlison</a> <br><br>Who is overjoyed by her gold medal performance, brimming with confidence and can’t wait for the Paralympics in Paris. Our golden postgame chat: <a href="https://t.co/UqpMsHaf8x">pic.twitter.com/UqpMsHaf8x</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Allard, Cryderman secure silver

At the same time Levine was playing for gold, so too was her Canadian teammate Danik Allard.

Allard, from Bois-des-Filion, Que., is ranked 16th in the men's BC2 division and made his Paralympic debut in Tokyo. He was also making his Parapan Am Games debut.

In a hard-fought battle, Allard lost 6-1 to Brazilian Maciel de Sousa Santos in the men's BC2 final.

But while it didn't go his way on this day, Allard was still very pleased to come away with a medal.

"It's a real battle and I'm talented and I know what I showed today during this game. I'm proud of myself," he said. "That's my first Parapan Am Games. At 22 years old that's a lot for me and I've been working hard this year. Thank you for all the support. I love my country."

Boccia is a game of precision and extreme focus. The object of the game is to throw leather balls as close to the jack as possible. There are four classifications, three of which are for players with cerebral palsy.

Lance Cryderman can't get enough of it and he's made a triumphant return to the sport he loves.

Twenty-three years after his last multi-sport Games appearance in boccia, Canada's Cryderman won silver in the men's BC1 event at the Parapan Am Games in Santiago.

Despite losing to Mexican Eduardo Sanchez in the gold-medal game, the 42-year-old was overrun with emotion having reached the podium, something he wondered would ever happen again in his career.

"It's a really big moment for me. This game didn't go my way but it is what it is," Cryderman, of Sudbury, Ont., said. "I'm really proud of the silver. I came here seeded third, left second. So we're making progress towards Paris."

WATCH | Early highlights from Wednesday's action:

Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games: Day 5 early highlights Duration 20:00 Featured Video Watch some of the best performances from the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games.

'Look at what's possible'

Cryderman retired from sport after the 2000 Paralympics, opting to finish his masters degree in business administration.

He was watching a webcast of the 2017 Canadian Boccia Championships when his passion for the sport was reignited.

A year later he'd win silver in the 2018 Canadian Boccia Championships. And then last year he made the national team for the world championships, where he reached the round of 16.

Just a few months ago, Cryderman won bronze in the test event in Santiago. It was his first international medal.

"When I made the decision to return to the sport it wasn't about accolades. It was about demonstrating to my kids that if you really want to achieve something in your life and put the effort in, look at what's possible," Cryderman said.

"If I can do it in my condition, what's the excuse? I am so thankful for all of the support, everybody back home. I couldn't be here without everybody, especially my wife and all of the support back home."

Earlier in the day, in an all-Canadian showdown for bronze, it was Iulian Ciobanu defeating Marco Dispaltro in the men's BC4.

And Canada's Kristyn Collins was defeated in the women's BC2 bronze-medal match, losing to Ecuador's Joselyn Leon.

Tremblay grabs Para archery bronze

Meanwhile, Kyle Tremblay added a bronze medal in Para archery, winning his open men's compound match against Mexico's Victor Sardina with a bulls-eye in the shoot-off.

Tremblay, the 32-year-old from Deep River, Ont., already secured a Paralympic quota spot for Canada at these Games by reaching the medal round.

"I wanted this one for Canada," Tremblay said. "I got the spot but going home with the medal makes it that much sweeter."

Para archery returned to the Games in Santiago after not being on the 2019 program.

On the track, Keegan Gaunt of Thunder Bay, Ont., raced to bronze in the women's T13 1,500 metres.

Gaunt, the 23-year-old competing in her first multi-sport Games, crossed the finish line in four minutes 53.75 seconds. She is the daughter of Robbi Weldon, who won Paralympic gold as a cyclist for Canada at London 2012.

In goalball, Amy Burk, of Charlottetown, led Canada with five goals in a 10-0 rout of Mexico. The Canadians have won three straight since dropping their opening preliminary-round match 5-3 to the United States.

Gaunt and Weldon are both visually impaired.

The men's goalball team faced Chile in a match later Wednesday.

Later in Santiago, Canada faced Brazil in a wheelchair rugby semifinal, and Canada met Puerto Rico in a men's wheelchair basketball quarterfinal.

Canada now has 21 medals at the Parapan Am Games in Santiago. There are 135 Canadian athletes competing.