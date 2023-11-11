Watch live coverage of the Parapan American Games

Content
Watch live coverage of competition from the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Action continues Saturday at 5:49 a.m. ET in Santiago, Chile

2023 Parapan American Games, Santiago, Chile. (CBC)

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

WATCH | Channel 1 stream beginning at 5:49 a.m. ET:

Channel 1 | 2023 Parapan American Games: Day 2

5 hours ago
Live
Featured VideoWatch thrilling Day 2 Parapan American Games action from Chile.

WATCH | Channel 2 stream beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET:

Channel 2 | 2023 Parapan American Games: Day 2

2 hours ago
Live
Featured VideoWatch thrilling Day 2 Parapan American Games action from Chile on Channel 2.

You can also catch up on all the action with insight and analysis on CBC Sports Presents, which you can find here.

