Watch live coverage of the Parapan American Games

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage from the 2023 Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

WATCH | Channel 1 stream beginning at 5:49 a.m. ET:

Channel 1 | 2023 Parapan American Games: Day 2 Live Featured Video Watch thrilling Day 2 Parapan American Games action from Chile.

WATCH | Channel 2 stream beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET:

Channel 2 | 2023 Parapan American Games: Day 2 Live Featured Video Watch thrilling Day 2 Parapan American Games action from Chile on Channel 2.

You can also catch up on all the action with insight and analysis on CBC Sports Presents, which you can find here.