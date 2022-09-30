Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Wheelchair curling

World wheelchair curling championships to be held in Richmond, B.C., in March

A pair of world wheelchair curling championships will be held March 4-12 in Richmond, B.C., the World Curling Federation announced Friday.

Canadian teams will be announced in January

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's wheelchair curling team, seen above at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, will participate in the world wheelchair curling championships in March, which the World Curling Federation announced on Friday would be held March 4-12 in Richmond, B.C. (Dita Alangkara/The Canadian Press)

The team competition and mixed doubles event will run concurrently at the Richmond Curling Centre.

"Wheelchair curling continues to grow worldwide and we know Richmond will put on a first-class event," Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in a release.

"Our Canadian wheelchair curling teams cannot wait to showcase their skill and dedication to the game in front of a hometown audience."

The Canadian teams will be announced in January.

China is the reigning world wheelchair team champion. Sweden claimed the inaugural mixed doubles title last May.

