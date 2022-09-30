World wheelchair curling championships to be held in Richmond, B.C., in March

A pair of world wheelchair curling championships will be held March 4-12 in Richmond, B.C., the World Curling Federation announced Friday.

The team competition and mixed doubles event will run concurrently at the Richmond Curling Centre.

"Wheelchair curling continues to grow worldwide and we know Richmond will put on a first-class event," Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said in a release.

"Our Canadian wheelchair curling teams cannot wait to showcase their skill and dedication to the game in front of a hometown audience."

Two world wheelchair curling championships will be hosted in Richmond this season! Our Canadian wheelchair curling teams can't wait to compete in front of a hometown crowd. <a href="https://t.co/JYzty7XMZQ">https://t.co/JYzty7XMZQ</a> —@CurlingCanada

The Canadian teams will be announced in January.

China is the reigning world wheelchair team champion. Sweden claimed the inaugural mixed doubles title last May.