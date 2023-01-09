Ideson to skip Canadian entry at 2023 world wheelchair curling championship
Event to be hosted in Richmond, B.C., in March
Mark Ideson will skip the Canadian entry at the 2023 world wheelchair curling championship, while Collinda Joseph (Stittsville, Ont.) and Dennis Thiessen (Crystal City, Man.) will wear the Maple Leaf at the world wheelchair mixed doubles playdowns.
Ideson, who plays lead, will be joined by fourth Jon Thurston (Dunsford, Ont.), third Ina Forrest (Spallumcheen, B.C.), second Gil Dash (Regina, Sask.), and fifth Marie Wright (Moose Jaw, Sask.) at the March 4-12 competition in Richmond, B.C., Curling Canada announced Monday.
Ideson (London, Ont.), who won Paralympic gold in 2014, skipped Canada to a 7-4 record at the 2021 world playdowns in Beijing. Canada was eliminated after dropping a 6-4 decision to the United States in a qualification game.
Wright and Jamie Anseeuw (Winnipeg, Man.) finished seventh in their nine-team group at the inaugural world wheelchair mixed doubles championship last year in Lohja, Finland.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?