Watch Canada take on China in the wheelchair curling semifinals from Beijing

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the wheelchair curling semifinal game between Canada and China at the Beijing Paralympics.

Live coverage begins Friday at 1:35 a.m. ET.

Canada went 7-3 in round-robin play to secure the fourth seed in the competition.

After opening its Paralympic campaign with a four-game winning streak, which included a 7-3 victory over the defending Paralympic champion China in their opening draw, the Canadians went on a three-game slide before closing out the round robin with three consecutive wins.

Canada has never missed the podium in wheelchair curling, having won gold at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, and Sochi 2014 before taking bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

To watch the other semifinal matchup, which runs concurrently, click on the video player below.