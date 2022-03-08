Watch Canada go for bronze against Slovakia in wheelchair curling action in Beijing

Click on the video player above to watch live action of Canada's wheelchair curling bronze medal game against Slovakia at the Beijing Paralympics.

Live action begins on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

After going 7-3 in round robin play, Canada fell to the reigning champion China 9-5 in the semifinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, Slovakia had lost 5-4 to Sweden in the second semifinal game.

Both sides have already gone head-to-head during the round robin with Slovakia coming out on top 9-8.

The loss was Canada's last before the semifinals, as they went on a three-game winning streak to close out the round robin.

Canada has never missed the podium in wheelchair curling, having won gold at Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, and Sochi 2014 before taking bronze at PyeongChang 2018.