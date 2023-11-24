Hockey Canada names 20-player roster for upcoming Para Cup

Forward Jonathan Daigle and goaltender Mitchell Garrett will make their first international appearances for Canada at the upcoming Para Hockey Cup.

The pair were named Friday to the 20-player roster for the Dec. 3-9 tournament at the qplex in Quispamsis, N.B. Two goaltenders, six defence and 12 forwards were selected, Hockey Canada said in a release.

"We are anticipating a high level of play at the upcoming Para Hockey Cup where we will aim to build off of our evaluation camp and International Para Hockey Cup play earlier this season," said head coach Russ Herrington.

"It is always exciting to have the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd and we are eager to get on the ice in front of our fans at the qplex in December."

Teams from the United States, China and the Czech Republic will also compete at the event.

The Canadian roster features 12 players who won a silver medal at the 2023 World Para Hockey Championship in Moose Jaw, Sask., and five players who won silver at last year's Paralympics in Beijing.