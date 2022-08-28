Canada to face U.S. for gold at inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge

Canada bounced back in a big way on Saturday at the inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge in Green Bay, Wis.

The Canadian women's Para hockey team claimed back-to-back shutout wins in round-robin play against Team World and Great Britain while scoring a combined 24 goals.

Canada dropped its opening game of the four-team tournament on Friday with a one-sided 5-0 loss to the U.S., but the rivals will meet again in Sunday's gold-medal final. The Americans finished round-robin play undefeated after also blanking Great Britain and Team World on Saturday.

Canadian captain Alanna Mah led the way with four goals in Canada's 12-0 win over Team World, while Raphaëlle Tousignant scored a hat trick and Alyssa White added two goals. Team World is comprised of athletes from several nations.

Fellow Canadian forward Emily de Boer added a second-period goal, while defender Claire Buchanan and forward Aubree Clements scored in the third.

Canadian national team veterans Tracey Arnold and Tuyet Morris Yurczyszyn combined for the shutout in net, with Canada outshooting Team World 25-4.

Canadian forward Alanna Mah (28) puts the puck past goalie Hope Magelky during Canada's 12-0 win over Team World on Saturday. (International Paralympic Committee)

Canada continued rolling against against Great Britain with another 12-0 victory that saw Clements deliver a four-goal performance of her own.

Canada peppered British goaltender Nicole Jodi Hill with 46 shots — with goals also coming from Tousignant, de Boer, White, Myriam Adam, Mackenzie Spong, Meghan Harris, and Peggy Assinck, who scored twice.

Yurczyszyn played the entire game against Great Britain but only faced two shots while Canada put on a dominant defensive display.

The U.S. also looked strong on Saturday with a pair of 6-0 victories against Team World and Great Britain — who will meet in the bronze-medal game on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The final follows at 4 p.m. ET at the Cornerstone Community Center.

The event serves as an important stepping stone toward establishing a women's Para ice hockey world championship, with the ultimate goal of increasing female participation in Para hockey and having the sport added to the Paralympic program.

In another first for the sport, the event features an all-female officiating crew, including Canadian officials Jane Ogilvie and Danielle Williams.