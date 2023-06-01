Content
Para ice hockey·New

U.S. blanks Canada in final preliminary-round game at Para hockey worlds

The United States shut out Canada 3-0 in the world para hockey championship Wednesday to hand the host country its first loss of the tournament in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Canadian Press ·
Two male Para ice hockey players pursue the puck.
The United States beat Canada 3-0 on Wednesday at the world Para hockey championship in Moose Jaw, Sask. The Americans capped the preliminary round 3-0, while Canada dropped to 2-1. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

The U.S. capped the preliminary round 3-0, while Canada dropped to 2-1.

Brody Roybal, Jack Wallace and Travis Dodson with an empty-net goal scored for the U.S.

American goalie Jack Lee stopped all nine shots he faced, while Canadian counterpart Dominic Larocque turned away 14 of 16 in the loss.

The Americans extended their win streak against Canada to 12 consecutive games dating back to October 2021.

The U.S. is the reigning world and Paralympic champion.

The Americans beat Canada 5-0 in last year's Paralympic final in Beijing.

The U.S. also defeated Canada 5-1 in the 2021 world final in Ostrava, Czechia.

In other games Wednesday, China beat Germany 7-0 and Italy defeated Norway 3-1.

Thursday is a day off for all teams ahead of Friday's quarterfinals.

WATCH | Raphaëlle Tousignant breaks gender barrier to make history:

#TheMoment this female para hockey player broke the gender barrier and made history

2 days ago
Duration 1:14
Raphaëlle Tousignant made history by becoming the first woman to play for Canada's National Para Hockey Team at the World Championships in Moose Jaw, Sask. She dreams of playing in the Paralympics and hopes to inspire a new generation of young female athletes.
