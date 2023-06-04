Canada to face U.S. for gold at Para hockey worlds after shutout win over Czechs

Dominic Cozzolino and James Dunn each scored twice as Canada defeated the Czech Republic 5-0 on Saturday in the semifinals at the world Para hockey championship in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Canada will face the United States in yet another gold-medal game, with Sunday's matchup marking the sixth straight final between the rivals at the tournament.

The Americans are searching for their third straight world title, while Canada hasn't won gold since 2017. The Canadians have not beaten the U.S. in any competition since 2021 during a two-game series in St. Louis.

Three-time Paralympic medallist Dominic Larocque made eight saves for the shutout in Saturday's semifinal, while defenceman Zach Lavin scored Canada's other marker, giving him two goals and three assists in the tournament.

Canadian forward Adam Dixon collected three assists against the Czechs, while captain Tyler McGregor picked up a pair.

The Americans advanced to the final earlier on Saturday with a dominant 10-2 win over China that saw stars Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal each score a hat trick.

Canada finished the preliminary round with a 2-1 record, defeating Korea 15-1 and the Czech Republic 2-1 before falling to the Americans 3-0 on Wednesday.

More to come.

