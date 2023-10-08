Canada defeated by U.S. in gold-medal game of International Para Hockey Cup

Canada earned its second consecutive silver medal at the International Para Hockey Cup on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The Canadians fell 4-1 to the U.S. in the gold medal final.

Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., scored Canada's lone marker on the power play 3:34 into the third period to trim the deficit to 3-1.

Adam Kingsmill of Smithers, B.C., stopped 28-of-31 shots in net.

"We got back to making it difficult for our opponents to get good scoring opportunities. Our defensive coverage was good, we moved the puck pretty well when we had it and had some good looks up ice that we were not able to capitalize on," said Canada Head Coach Russ Herrington.

"That is as good an effort as our lineup can give and for that, the staff is all happy with their performance. We saw a lot of growth from our younger players who have never been in this situation, and they put on a good performance today."

Declan Farmer led the Americans with a hat trick and one assist, with Malik Jones netting the other goal to go with three assists.

Jen Lee made five saves in the victory for the U.S.

"We talked going into tonight about having a team-first mentality," said U.S. head coach David Hoff in a press release. "The leaders on this team have set the standard, and overall, it was a great team effort."

Canada finished the preliminary round with a 1-2 record. The Canadians defeated the Czech Republic in its tournament opener before dropping its next two to the U.S. and Team IPH.

Canada earned its spot in Sunday's game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in the semifinals on Saturday.