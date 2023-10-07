Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Paralympics

Canada beats Team IPH, will face U.S. for gold at International Para Hockey Cup

Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Calgary's Auren Halbert leads Canadian attack with pair of goals

The Canadian Press ·
Two Para ice hockey players are seen mid-game. One of them is wearing white, black and red Canadian gear.
Canada advanced to the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup gold medal game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in a semifinal on Saturday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.

Canada advanced to the title game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in Saturday's semifinal.

The win avenged Thursday's 7-5 preliminary round loss to Team IPH, which is a team of players from different countries.

"We got back to emphasizing what we believe is important for us to have success today. We showed a commitment to defence, we were able to move the puck more and we played the mid-ice strong, which allowed us to shut down [Team IPH's] attack fairly quickly. We came with a much better focus from the get-go," said Canada coach Russ Herrington.

Calgary's Auren Halbert led the Canadian attack with a pair of goals, while captain Tyler McGregor, of Forest, Ont., added a power-play goal and an assist.

James Dunn, of Wallacetown, Ont., scored Canada's opening marker at 1:39 of the first period.

German forward Bernhard Hering scored for Team IPH.

"We showed up today because we were prepared and were confident in ourselves. Looking ahead to [the gold-medal game], it is going to come down to being prepared and playing the best we can," said Canadian forward Corbyn Smith, who registered two assists.

The U.S. defeated host Czechia 6-1 in Saturday's other semifinal game.

Sunday's final will be a rematch of the gold-medal game from June's world para hockey championship in Moose Jaw. The United States won that encounter 6-1.

The U.S. also beat Canada 5-0 in the gold-medal game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now