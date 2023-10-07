Canada beats Team IPH, will face U.S. for gold at International Para Hockey Cup

Team Canada will face off against the United States for a gold medal in Sunday's championship game at the 2023 International Para Hockey Cup.

Canada advanced to the title game with a 4-1 win over Team IPH in Saturday's semifinal.

The win avenged Thursday's 7-5 preliminary round loss to Team IPH, which is a team of players from different countries.

"We got back to emphasizing what we believe is important for us to have success today. We showed a commitment to defence, we were able to move the puck more and we played the mid-ice strong, which allowed us to shut down [Team IPH's] attack fairly quickly. We came with a much better focus from the get-go," said Canada coach Russ Herrington.

Calgary's Auren Halbert led the Canadian attack with a pair of goals, while captain Tyler McGregor, of Forest, Ont., added a power-play goal and an assist.

James Dunn, of Wallacetown, Ont., scored Canada's opening marker at 1:39 of the first period.

German forward Bernhard Hering scored for Team IPH.

"We showed up today because we were prepared and were confident in ourselves. Looking ahead to [the gold-medal game], it is going to come down to being prepared and playing the best we can," said Canadian forward Corbyn Smith, who registered two assists.

The U.S. defeated host Czechia 6-1 in Saturday's other semifinal game.

Sunday's final will be a rematch of the gold-medal game from June's world para hockey championship in Moose Jaw. The United States won that encounter 6-1.

The U.S. also beat Canada 5-0 in the gold-medal game at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.