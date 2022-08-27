Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Para ice hockey

Canada falls to U.S. in opening game of inaugural Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge

The United States scored three goals in the second period and Gabby Graves-Wake and Hope Bevilhymer combined for the shutout as they defeated rival Canada 5-0 in Friday's opening game of the inaugural four-team Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge.

Canadians will play twice on Saturday against Great Britain, Team World

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadian women's Para hockey team were outshot 31-4 in Friday's 5-0 loss to the U.S. at the first-ever Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge event in Green Bay, Wis. (International Paralympic Committee)

Kelsey DiClaudio scored twice for the Americans, while Catherin Faherty, Madison Eberhard and Katie Ladlie each added a goal. The U.S. held period leads of 1-0 and 4-0 and outshot Canada 31-4 in front of a near-capacity crowd at the Cornerstone Community Center.

Tracey Arnold, who has been on Canada's national team since 2019, played all 45 minutes while recording 26 saves.

In other action, Team World beat Great Britain 5-1. Team World is comprised of athletes from different nations.

Canada will play twice on Saturday as round-robin play continues. They'll face Team World at 10 a.m. ET before taking on Great Britain at 1:30 p.m ET.

The Americans will face Team World at 5 p.m. ET and then play Great Britain at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The medal games take place Sunday.

The event serves as an important stepping stone toward establishing a women's Para ice hockey world championship, with the ultimate goal of increasing female participation in Para hockey and having the sport included in the Paralympics.

Canadian officials Jane Ogilvie and Danielle Williams are part of the officiating staff for the event.

With files from CBC Sports

