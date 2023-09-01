Canada blanked by U.S. in opening game at Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge

Canada's women's Para hockey team suffered a 3-0 loss to the rival United States on Thursday night in their opening game of the 2023 Women's World Challenge in Green Bay, Wis.

Canadian goaltender Jesse Gregory kept the game within reach while facing an offensive onslaught throughout, with the defending champion Americans outshooting Canada 25-2.

Kelsey Lee Diclaudio opened the scoring in the first period with a short-handed goal, which was followed up 19 seconds later with a marker from fellow forward Lera Doederlein.

U.S. goalie Gabby Graves-Wake turned away Raphaëlle Tousignant on Canada's lone shot of the first period.

Gregory, a native of Wainfleet, Ont., opened the second period with one of her many glove saves on the night, but Canada was unable to generate offence as the speed of the Americans made the the ultimate difference.

Catherine Flaherty buried a goal with 8:34 left in the second to close out the scoring at the Cornerstone Community Centre.

Hope Bevilhymer also saw time in net for the U.S., making a save in the third period.

The Para Ice Hockey Women's World Challenge made its debut last year in Green Bay, with the U.S. defeating Canada 5-1 in the gold-medal game. This year's tournament also features Great Britain and Team World, which consists of players from 12 different countries.

The Canadians will next face Team World on Friday at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a game against Great Britain on Saturday at the same time.

Hosted by World Para Ice Hockey, the tournament serves as an important stepping stone toward establishing a women's Para hockey world championship, with the ultimate goals of increasing female participation in the sport and eventually having it added to the Paralympic program.

Canada's 19-player roster features 13 returning players from last year's silver-medal squad, with Gregory among the new additions. Tara Chisholm is back as head coach.

The tournament features an all-female officiating crew for the second straight year.

Canada roster

Forwards

Myriam Adam

Aubree Clements

Sheena Darnley

Hadley Frittenburg

Hailey King

Alanna Mah

Vanessa Racine

Raphaëlle Tousignant

Alyssa White

Defenders

Peggy Assinck

Claire Buchanan

Hailey Halik

Meghan Harris

Émilie Charron-Pilotte

Alicia Souveny

Mackenzie Spong

Goalies