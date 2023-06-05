Canada falls to U.S. in gold-medal game at Para hockey worlds in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Canada's national Para hockey team suffered a 6-1 loss to the United States in the gold-medal game at the world Para hockey championship on Sunday in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Americans seized momentum early and outplayed the Canadians at both ends of the ice in the Moose Jaw Events Centre — the first worlds hosted in Canada.

It's an all too familiar feeling for Canada, which has not beaten the reigning Paralympic champions in any competition since 2021.

The matchup marked the sixth straight final between the rivals at the world championship, with the U.S. winning its third straight world title. Canada has not won gold at the tournament since 2017.

The Americans opened the scoring just under three minutes into the game. Forward Josh Misiewicz deflected a shot from defenceman Josh Pauls past Canadian goalie Dominic Larocque from close range. The goal was reviewed for goaltender interference with Misiewicz making contact, but the call was upheld.

Canada had a chance to establish momentum late in the first period after forward Ben Musselman was called for interference, but American star Declan Farmer scored a short-handed goal for the 2-0 lead.

Farmer, a three-time Paralympic gold medallist, picked the puck up off the boards and raced down the ice before deking out Larocque for his eighth goal of the tournament.

👨‍🌾 DECLAN FARMER!!<br><br>Shorthanded goal for <a href="https://twitter.com/usahockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USAHockey</a> as Farmer shows off his stick-handling!<br><br>END OF FIRST:<br>🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/usahockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USAHockey</a> 2 : 0 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseJaw2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseJaw2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#APool</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParaIceHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParaIceHockey</a> —@paraicehockey

The Canadians had plenty of power-play opportunities throughout the game but finished 0-for-6. The Americans went 0-for-3.

The U.S. continued to shine in the second period, with David Eustace extending the lead just 1:23 into the frame. The defenceman scored off a rebound after Larocque made the initial save on Jack Wallace's shot.

Wallace scored his team's fourth goal of the game later in the period on a short-handed breakaway, flipping the puck over Larocque's blocker.

Canadian captain Tyler McGregor brought the home crowd to its feet with a goal in the third period, beating goalie Jen Lee from in close for his fourth goal and tenth point of the tournament. But it was short-lived, as Farmer gave the U.S. a 5-1 lead with another highlight-reel goal.

🚨🏒 OH CAPTAIN! 📣<br><br>🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a>'s captain Tyler McGregor gets a goal on the board for the home team, and the crowd are pretty happy about it!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseJaw2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseJaw2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#APool</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParaIceHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParaIceHockey</a> —@paraicehockey

Canada pulled Larocque for the extra attacker in the final minutes, but it led to an empty-net goal from forward Kevin McKee to close out the win.

Larocque finished with 17 saves on 23 shots, while Lee faced nine shots.

Canada advanced to the final with a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic on Saturday, their third victory of the tournament.

The Canadians finished the preliminary round with a 2-1 record, defeating Korea 15-1 and the Czechs 2-1 before falling 3-0 to the Americans. Twenty-year-old Raphaëlle Tousignant made history for Canada in the opening win, becoming the first woman to play for the national Para hockey team at an international event.

The Americans went undefeated en route to the gold medal, including a dominant 10-2 win over China in the semifinal on Saturday.

The Czech Republic edged China 3-2 in the bronze-medal game earlier on Sunday.

WATCH | Raphaëlle Tousignant makes history by breaking gender barrier: