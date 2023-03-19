Content
Para ice hockey

Canada improves defensively, but U.S. completes 3-game sweep of Para hockey series

Canada's national Para hockey team dropped a tough 2-1 decision to the United States on Saturday, winding up a three-game series at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira, Ont.

Canadian netminder Dominic Larocque makes 21 saves in 2-1 loss

The Canadian Press ·
A Canadian male para hockey player controls the puck as an American player pursues him.
Dominic Cozzolino of Canada, left, controls the puck against Declan Farmer of the United States during a 2-1 victory for the Americans on Saturday in Game 3 of their Para hockey series in Elmira, Ont. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Despite the loss and being outshot 23-4, Canada had a number of highlights, including Dominic Larocque's 21-save performance in net and James Dunn's power-play goal. Canada also went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

"I thought we got back to the identity that we are trying to develop, which is making it difficult for the opposition to get good scoring opportunities," said head coach Russ Herrington.

"We played like our first game of this series in terms of our defensive structure and our overall competitiveness. We kept fighting right to the end and we are happy about the way we played. We know we can still improve before this year's world championship, but we need to put in the work to be ready to play the Americans again."

Canada lost Game 1 of the series 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday, and lost Game 2 on Friday 9-3.

Dixon, who had an assist in the loss, added: "We stuck to our game plan today. We were a lot more resilient, we kept pucks to the outside and away from our net. We played a really good game, but unfortunately we needed a bit of puck luck at the end.

"We can take a lot of positives from today's game and the entire week in Elmira, but we need to have a little more consistency and that is something we will focus on moving forward."

