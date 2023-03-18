Canada suffers 2nd straight loss to U.S. in Para hockey series
Canadian captain Tyler McGregor scores 2 power-play goals in 9-3 defeat
The Canadian men's Para hockey team lost 9-3 to the United States in Friday's second game of a three-game series in Elmira, Ont.
Brody Roybal's hat trick and assist for the U.S. gave him a career 100 goals and 200 career points.
Canada dropped the first game of the series 1-0 at Woolwich Memorial Arena on Wednesday.
Goaltender Jean-Francois Huneault of Saint-Eustache, Que., stopped 27 shots.
"Our power play was one of the bright spots of our game tonight," McGregor said.
"I thought we moved the puck well and our communication was amazing. We were making really good plays and it was obviously nice to get those two [goals], especially with both of them coming on the power play.
"Unfortunately, it was a tough loss, but we can take a lot from this game and implement it tomorrow."
Game 3 of the series is Saturday in Elmira at 4 p.m. ET.
Wednesday's game was the first between the two teams since the U.S. captured gold in the Para Hockey Cup final in December.
The Americans also beat Canada for gold at the Beijing Paralympics in March 2022.
WATCH | Roybal's hat trick leads U.S. past Canada in Para Hockey Cup final:
With files from CBC Sports
