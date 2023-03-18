Content
Para ice hockey

Canada suffers 2nd straight loss to U.S. in Para hockey series

The Canadian men's Para hockey team lost 9-3 to the United States in Friday's second game of a three-game series in Elmira, Ont.

Canadian captain Tyler McGregor scores 2 power-play goals in 9-3 defeat

Two competing male Para ice hockey players look to their right while skating in pursuit of the puck.
Canadian captain Tyler McGregor, right, scored a pair of power-play goals in his team's 9-3 loss to the United States on Friday in the second game of their Para hockey series in Elmira, Ont. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Brody Roybal's hat trick and assist for the U.S. gave him a career 100 goals and 200 career points.

Canada dropped the first game of the series 1-0 at Woolwich Memorial Arena on Wednesday.

Captain Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., scored a pair of power-play goals for Canada, while James Dunn of Wallacetown, Ont., contributed a goal and an assist in the loss.

Goaltender Jean-Francois Huneault of Saint-Eustache, Que., stopped 27 shots.

"Our power play was one of the bright spots of our game tonight," McGregor said.

"I thought we moved the puck well and our communication was amazing. We were making really good plays and it was obviously nice to get those two [goals], especially with both of them coming on the power play.

"Unfortunately, it was a tough loss, but we can take a lot from this game and implement it tomorrow."

Game 3 of the series is Saturday in Elmira at 4 p.m. ET.

Wednesday's game was the first between the two teams since the U.S. captured gold in the Para Hockey Cup final in December.

The Americans also beat Canada for gold at the Beijing Paralympics in March 2022.

With files from CBC Sports

