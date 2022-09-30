USA blanks Canada to capture gold in Para Hockey Cup final

Canada settled for silver at the International Para Hockey Cup on Friday after dropping a 4-0 decision to the United States at the RT Torax Arena.

Declan Farmer scored twice — including an empty-net goal — and added an assist. Josh Pauls and Jack Wallace had the other goals.

Griffin LaMarre made three saves for the shutout. Jean-Francois Huneault had 20 saves for Canada.

The teams also met in the final of the Paralympic Games last February in Beijing. The Americans won gold with a 5-0 victory.