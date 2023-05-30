Tousignant breaks gender barrier as Canada crushes South Korea in Para hockey worlds opener
Becomes 1st woman to play for Canada's Para Hockey Team at international event
Dominic Cozzolino had five goals and eight points, while James Dunn added three goals as Canada opened the World Para Hockey Championship on Monday night by crushing South Korea 15-1 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask.
- Raphaëlle Tousignant's historic inclusion on Canada's Para hockey team 'big step forward' for women's game
The Canadians led 7-0 after the first period and 11-0 heading into the third. Canada outshot South Korea 42-6.
Canada, which plays in Group A with Czechia, the United States and South Korea, will face Czechia on Tuesday. Teams in Group B are Germany, China, Italy and Norway. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.
📣 OHHHH CAPTAAAAIN!<br><br>🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> get an early lead thanks to their captain, 8️⃣ Tyler McGregor!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseJaw2023?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseJaw2023</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/APool?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#APool</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParaIceHockey?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParaIceHockey</a>—@paraicehockey
The world championship got rolling Sunday with Czechia beating South Korea 3-0, China thumping Italy 10-1, and Germany edging Norway 5-3.
Twenty-year-old Raphaelle Tousignant made her international debut and became the first woman to play for Canada's Para Hockey Team at an international event.
McGregor earned his 200th point playing with the national squad during the game, while Cozzolino recorded his 100th point wearing the Maple Leaf.
Adam Dixon had four assists to go with his goal for a five-point game.
Other games Tuesday include Italy facing Germany, and South Korea playing the U.S.
