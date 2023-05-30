Tousignant breaks gender barrier as Canada crushes South Korea in Para hockey worlds opener

Dominic Cozzolino had five goals and eight points, while James Dunn added three goals as Canada opened the World Para Hockey Championship on Monday night by crushing South Korea 15-1 at the Moose Jaw Events Centre in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Captain Tyler McGregor chipped in with two goals and three assists for Canada, while singles were added by Auren Halbert, Jacob Leblanc, Zach Lavin, Adam Dixon and Vincent Boily.

The Canadians led 7-0 after the first period and 11-0 heading into the third. Canada outshot South Korea 42-6.

Canada, which plays in Group A with Czechia, the United States and South Korea, will face Czechia on Tuesday. Teams in Group B are Germany, China, Italy and Norway. The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

The world championship got rolling Sunday with Czechia beating South Korea 3-0, China thumping Italy 10-1, and Germany edging Norway 5-3.

Twenty-year-old Raphaelle Tousignant made her international debut and became the first woman to play for Canada's Para Hockey Team at an international event.

Raphaëlle Tousignant made history by becoming the first woman to play for Canada's National Para Hockey Team at the World Championships in Moose Jaw, Sask. She dreams of playing in the Paralympics and hopes to inspire a new generation of young female athletes.

McGregor earned his 200th point playing with the national squad during the game, while Cozzolino recorded his 100th point wearing the Maple Leaf.

Adam Dixon had four assists to go with his goal for a five-point game.

Other games Tuesday include Italy facing Germany, and South Korea playing the U.S.

