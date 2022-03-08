Skip to Main Content
Para ice hockey·Live

Watch Canada face South Korea in the Para ice hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games

Canada began the tournament with a 5-0 loss to the reigning Paralympic champion United States during Group A action. The Canadians bounced back with a 6-0 win over South Korea, setting up a rematch between the teams in Thursday's semifinal. Coverage begins at 10:50 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports ·

Para Ice Hockey - Canada vs Republic of Korea - Semifinal Game 1

12 minutes ago
Live
Watch coverage of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Para ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and South Korea in Beijing.

Canada began the tournament with a 5-0 loss to the reigning Paralympic champion United States in Group A action. 

With the Russian Paralympic Committee's removal from competition after its country's invasion of Ukraine, Group A was left with only three teams.

Canada will look to overcome South Korea once again in order to set up a likely rematch with the gold-medal favourite Americans in Saturday's final.

Canada won silver at PyeongChang 2018, suffering a loss at the hands of the U.S. The Canadians will not only look to avenge that loss, but also claim the country's first Para ice hockey gold medal since Turin 2006.

