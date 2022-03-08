Watch Canada face South Korea in the Para ice hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Para ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and South Korea in Beijing.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Canada began the tournament with a 5-0 loss to the reigning Paralympic champion United States in Group A action.

But the Canadians bounced back with a 6-0 win over South Korea to close out the preliminary round.

With the Russian Paralympic Committee's removal from competition after its country's invasion of Ukraine, Group A was left with only three teams.

Canada will look to overcome South Korea once again in order to set up a likely rematch with the gold-medal favourite Americans in Saturday's final.

Canada won silver at PyeongChang 2018, suffering a loss at the hands of the U.S. The Canadians will not only look to avenge that loss, but also claim the country's first Para ice hockey gold medal since Turin 2006.