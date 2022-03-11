Watch as Canada faces the U.S. in the Para ice hockey gold-medal game

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the Para ice hockey gold-medal final between Canada and the U.S.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 10:50 p.m. ET.

The final will be a rematch of the Pyeongchang 2018 gold-medal game, where the Americans were able to make a late rally to defeat Canada 2-1 in overtime and claim their third consecutive Paralympic title.

Canada dropped its preliminary round opener to the U.S. 5-0 before going on to rout South Korea 6-0. The Canadians followed that up with an 11-0 victory against South Korea in the semifinals en route to the gold-medal game.

The U.S. on the other hand, have gone undefeated, besting South Korea 9-1 and then getting past China 11-0 in the semifinals.

Greg Westlake, the longtime Canadian captain who passed the role onto the younger Tyler McGregor for the 2022 Paralympics, announced earlier in the day that he planned to retire following these Games.

Canada's last gold medal came at Turin 2006.