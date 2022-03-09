Canada's Wilkie claims 2nd gold of Beijing Paralympics in women's standing cross-country sprint
21-year-old Salmon Arm, B.C., native captures 5th Paralympic medal
Canada's Natalie Wilkie claimed her second gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Salmon Arm, B.C., native won the women's standing Para cross-country skiing sprint event with a time of four minutes 5.1 seconds for her fifth career Paralympic medal.
Wilkie overtook defending Paralympic champion Vilde Nilsen of Norway in the final few metres, finishing three seconds ahead of her. Sydney Peterson, of the U.S., crossed the line third for bronze with a time of 4:12.1 seconds.
On Monday, Wilkie captured gold in the women's standing 15-kilometre cross-country skiing race.
A GOLDEN FINISH FOR NATALIE WILKIE 🥇<br><br>Wilkie has won her second gold medal of the 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paralympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paralympics</a> with a win in the women’s standing sprint event <a href="https://t.co/J7apOkCyW7">pic.twitter.com/J7apOkCyW7</a>—@cbcsports
