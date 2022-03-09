Skip to Main Content
Canada's Wilkie claims 2nd gold of Beijing Paralympics in women's standing cross-country sprint

Canada's Natalie Wilkie claimed her second gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Salmon Arm, B.C., native won the women's standing Para cross-country skiing sprint event with a time of four minutes 5.1 seconds for her fifth career Paralympic medal.

Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., won the women's standing cross-country skiing sprint race in Beijing on Wednesday for her fifth overall Paralympic medal and second of these Games. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Wilkie overtook defending Paralympic champion Vilde Nilsen of Norway in the final few metres, finishing three seconds ahead of her. Sydney Peterson, of the U.S., crossed the line third for bronze with a time of 4:12.1 seconds.

On Monday, Wilkie captured gold in the women's standing 15-kilometre cross-country skiing race.

