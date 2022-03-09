Brian McKeever wins 15th career gold medal with victory in men's Para cross-country sprint

Canada's Brian McKeever continued adding to his legendary Paralympic resumé on Wednesday, as he won gold in the men's visually impaired sprint cross-country event in China.

The 42-year-old Canmore, Alta., native finished the race with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds to edge American Jake Adicoff by 0.8 seconds, and Zebastian Modin, of Sweden, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:37.8.

The medal is McKeever's 19th career medal, and 15th gold across six Games, dating back to Salt Lake City 2002.

Death, taxes, and Brian McKeever winning Paralympic medals🥇<br><br>Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian has won his 19th Paralympic medal, a GOLD in men’s visually impaired sprint event <a href="https://t.co/BqWPeSOBns">pic.twitter.com/BqWPeSOBns</a> —@cbcsports

