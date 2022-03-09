Brian McKeever wins 15th career gold medal with victory in men's Para cross-country sprint
Canmore, Alta., native makes it 19 Paralympic medals in legendary career
Canada's Brian McKeever continued adding to his legendary Paralympic resumé on Wednesday, as he won gold in the men's visually impaired sprint cross-country event in China.
The 42-year-old Canmore, Alta., native finished the race with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds to edge American Jake Adicoff by 0.8 seconds, and Zebastian Modin, of Sweden, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:37.8.
The medal is McKeever's 19th career medal, and 15th gold across six Games, dating back to Salt Lake City 2002.
Death, taxes, and Brian McKeever winning Paralympic medals🥇<br><br>Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian has won his 19th Paralympic medal, a GOLD in men’s visually impaired sprint event <a href="https://t.co/BqWPeSOBns">pic.twitter.com/BqWPeSOBns</a>—@cbcsports
More to come.
