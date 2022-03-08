Canada's Mark Arendz struck gold in the men's standing 10-kilometre biathlon race at the Beijing Paralympics on Tuesday in China.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native crossed the finish line with a time of 31 minutes 45.2 seconds.

Grygorii Vovchynskyi of Ukraine grabbed silver, finishing in 32:18.0, while Kazakhstan's Alexandr Gerlits claimed bronze in 33:06.5.

The podium finish gives the 32-year-old Arendz his 10th career Paralympic medal, having already won bronze earlier in these Games in the standing biathlon sprint event. It's also his second career gold.

Arendz was coming off a fourth-place finish in the standing 20km classical technique cross-country event, ending a medal streak that saw him medal in the standing biathlon sprint just days ago, and in all six events he competed in at Pyeongchang 2018.

It was the first time he had missed the podium since the 10km cross-country event at Sochi 2014.