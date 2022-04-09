Will Marshall named head coach of Canada's Para alpine ski team
Canadian skiers won 37 Paralympic medals during former head coach Labrie's tenure
Will Marshall has been named the new head coach of Canada's Para alpine ski team.
He takes over for Jean-Sebastien Labrie, who was at the helm for 16 years over two stints between 2006 and 2010, and 2012 to 2022.
Canadian skiers won 37 Paralympic medals during Labrie's tenure.
"It means a lot to be chosen for this opportunity and I'm excited to build on the incredible momentum that's been fostered over the past 16 years with J.S.'s leadership," Marshall said Saturday in an Alpine Canada statement.
Marshall from Panorama, B.C., has been involved with the team for seven years and apprenticed under Labrie
"He has learned an immense amount," said high-performance director Matt Hallat.
"J.S. and Will have been an amazing team, and Will was the natural choice for head coach as he's taken on more of those responsibilities year in and year out and he's the most prepared to understand what the role is and prepare our team for the next quadrennial and Games."
