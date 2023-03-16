Canada's Alexis Guimond wins 2nd straight giant slalom at Para World Cup Finals

Canada's Alexis Guimond enjoys being back on top.

The Gatineau, Que., skier won giant slalom gold at the World Cup Finals on Thursday in Cortina, Italy — the same site at which the 2026 Paralympics will be held.

Guimond, 23, also won gold in a separate giant slalom on Wednesday, which marked his first World Cup victory in five years.

He's reached seven podiums this season, including downhill bronze at the world championships.

"I couldn't be happier," said Guimond. "It's a great way to wrap up the season. I really wanted to push to the end of this season and these results give me confidence heading into next season. Now I need to keep this consistency going forward and maybe get my hands on a Crystal Globe."

Guimond sat second after the first run before speeding to victory by half a second.

Meanwhile, Calgary's Kurt Oatway placed fifth in men's sitting and Logan Leach of Lumby, B.C., raced to sixth in the men's visually impaired race.

The Para World Cup Finals continue in Italy through Friday.