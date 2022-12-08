Canada's Alexis Guimond takes bronze in 1st race of Para alpine season

Alexis Guimond placed third in the men's standing giant slalom at the opening Para alpine ski World Cup giant slalom race of the season in St Moritz, Switzerland on Thursday.

The Gatineau, Que., native was originally fourth but after an error with his time was elevated to the podium.

"Great to be back racing on the World Cup circuit," said Will Marshall, head coach for the Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team. "We've struggled here, so to find our stride on day one is exciting. Seeing Alexis sneak onto the podium by a hundredth of a second is a great momentum builder for the team."

Two other Canadians competed on Thursday in the para-alpine GS. Calgary's Kurt Oatway finishing fifth in the men's sitting giant slalom in his first race back from injury, while his teammate Brian Rowland, of Merrickville, Ont. placed 11th.

The Para alpine team continues its season in St Moritz, Switzerland, with three slalom races Dec. 9-11.