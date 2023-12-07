Canada blanked by U.S. to close out preliminary round at Para Hockey Cup

Canada's national Para hockey team was shut out by the United States in the final preliminary-round game at the 2023 Para Hockey Cup on Wednesday, falling 5-0 in Quispamsis, N.B.

Paralympic star Declan Farmer scored four goals, including a natural hat trick, as the dominant Americans outshot Canada 21-9 in the battle of unbeatens.

Jen Lee posted his second shutout of the tournament, while Adam Kingsmill made 15 saves for Canada.

Farmer, a three-time Paralympic champion, opened the scoring in the first period after crashing the net and batting home a rebound of Josh Misiewicz's shot. He added his second tally late in the frame, while Lee made several key stops to maintain the lead.

Farmer completed the hat trick on the power play in the second period, firing a shot top shelf after Canada's Adam Dixon was called for teeing. The offensive juggernaut also scored a short-handed goal late in the third period with an empty-netter from long range.

Jack Wallace, who assisted Farmer's third goal, closed out the scoring with 1:23 left at the QPlex.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with Canada (2-1) set to face China (1-2) at 6 p.m. ET. The undefeated U.S. will take on the winless Czech Republic at 2 p.m. ET.

Canada was riding momentum after lopsided wins over the Chinese and Czechs, but Wednesday's result was an all-too-familiar one.

The U.S. has won seven straight Para Hockey Cup titles, with the last six coming against Canada. The Canadians are searching for their first gold medal at the tournament since 2013.

Canada also fell to the reigning Paralympic champs in the International Para Hockey Cup final last month in Ostrava, Czech Republic, and the worlds final last June in Moose Jaw, Sask.

Canada roster

Forwards:

#19 Dominic Cozzolino — Mississauga, Ont.

#15 Jonathan Daigle — Boucherville, Que.

#11 Adam Dixon — Midland, Ont.

#4 James Dunn — Wallacetown, Ont.

#23 Liam Hickey — St. John's

#26 Anton Jacobs-Webb — Gatineau, Que.

#29 Micah Kovacevich — Edmonton

#20 Jacob Leblanc — Moncton, N.B.

#8 Tyler McGregor — Forest, Ont.

#25 Saoud Messaoudi — Saint-Hubert, Que.

#9 Corbyn Smith — Monkton, Ont.

#24 Sam Swafford — Ottawa

Defencemen:

#61 Rob Armstrong — Erin, Ont.

#17 Shawn Burnett — McMasterville, Que.

#2 Rod Crane — Clarksburg, Ont.

#92 Auren Halbert — Calgary

#5 Tyrone Henry — Ottawa

#7 Zach Lavin — Essex, Ont.

Goaltenders: