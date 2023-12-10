U.S. shuts out Canada, extends dominance at Para Hockey Cup with 8th straight title

Canada suffered a familiar fate in the Para Hockey Cup final on Saturday as the United States came out on top again for its eighth straight gold medal at the tournament.

The U.S. extended its dominance with a 3-0 victory, going undefeated with a 5-0 record at the four-team competition in Quispamsis, N.B.

Star forwards Declan Farmer and Brody Roybal gave the Americans an early lead with a quick pair of goals, while veteran goaltender Jen Lee made 13 saves for his third shutout of the tournament.

Jack Wallace sealed the win in the game's final minute with a short-handed empty-net goal.

The shots ended up even in a game that was closer than the final score indicated, with Adam Kingsmill making 10 saves for Canada. The U.S. previously outshot Canada 21-9 in a dominant 5-0 win to close out the preliminary-round on Wednesday.

Farmer opened the scoring on Saturday with a top-shelf snipe just 2:16 into the game after a nifty feed from Roybal, who added the insurance goal just over two minutes later on a two-on-one break.

Wallace set Roybal up with a perfect cross-ice pass as the Americans took control with two goals on their first three shots. Kingsmill gave his team a chance by stopping the rest of the shots he faced, while the Canadians continued to generate scoring chances.

Canada pulled Kingsmill for a six-on-four advantage with 1:06 left in the game after the U.S. was called for too many men, but an unlucky bounce led to a short-handed rush that saw Farmer feed Wallace for the final goal.

Canada was searching for its first gold medal at the home tournament since 2013, having lost to the U.S. in the last seven finals.

Farmer led the tournament in goals (8) and points (16).

Canada also fell to the U.S. in the International Para Hockey Cup final last month in Ostrava, Czech Republic, and the worlds final last June in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Americans beat Canada for gold at the last two Paralympics.

Canada's 20-man roster featured a mix of veterans and up-and-coming players, including two members making their international debuts — forward Jonathan Daigle and goalie Mitchell Garrett.

Canada roster

Forwards:

#19 Dominic Cozzolino — Mississauga, Ont.

#15 Jonathan Daigle — Boucherville, Que.

#11 Adam Dixon — Midland, Ont.

#4 James Dunn — Wallacetown, Ont.

#23 Liam Hickey — St. John's

#26 Anton Jacobs-Webb — Gatineau, Que.

#29 Micah Kovacevich — Edmonton

#20 Jacob Leblanc — Moncton, N.B.

#8 Tyler McGregor — Forest, Ont.

#25 Saoud Messaoudi — Saint-Hubert, Que.

#9 Corbyn Smith — Monkton, Ont.

#24 Sam Swafford — Ottawa

Defencemen:

#61 Rob Armstrong — Erin, Ont.

#17 Shawn Burnett — McMasterville, Que.

#2 Rod Crane — Clarksburg, Ont.

#92 Auren Halbert — Calgary

#5 Tyrone Henry — Ottawa

#7 Zach Lavin — Essex, Ont.

Goaltenders: