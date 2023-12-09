Canada advances to face familiar foe U.S. in Para Hockey Cup final with shutout of China

Canada's national Para hockey team advanced to the Para Hockey Cup final with a dominant 6-0 win over China on Friday, setting up a clash with the United States for gold.

Captain Tyler McGregor led the way with a hat trick and an assist, including two power-play goals, as the Canadians peppered goalie Ji Yanzhao with 26 shots while holding China to six.

Zach Lavin, Liam Hickey and James Dunn also found the back of the net, while Adam Kingsmill posted the shutout for Canada's third win of the tournament in Quispamsis, N.B.

Dominic Cozzolino recorded four assists.

Canada took control in the first period with a 3-0 lead, as McGregor opened the scoring and added a power-play marker after Lavin's insurance goal.

McGregor struck again on the man advantage midway through the second period before Hickey and Dunn rounded out the scoring in the third — scoring 35 seconds apart.

"Towards the third period, we started playing our style of play, getting pucks over the blue line, in deep and not turning the puck over," Dunn said in a release. "[Playing for gold] is a great feeling. Being able to play in the U.S.-Canada rivalry that you have always watched on television as a kid is amazing. We just want to go out there and play our style of game tomorrow."

The Canadians are searching for their first gold medal at the tournament since 2013. The juggernaut U.S. has won seven straight Para Hockey Cup titles, with the last six coming against Canada.

The final is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Canada (3-1) was coming off Wednesday's 5-0 preliminary-round loss to the U.S. (4-0), which halted the team's momentum after commanding wins over China (1-4) and the Czech Republic (0-4).

"We have seen some positive spots that we want to see as we continue to grow, but as we come into the gold-medal game we have to focus in, make sure we are present during every shift, have a great awareness of where the game is at and make sure that we are resilient throughout the whole game," assistant coach Greg Ireland said.

The Americans cruised into the gold-medal game earlier on Friday with a 6-0 win over the Czechs in the other semifinal — their third shutout at the four-team tournament.

U.S. Paralympic star Declan Farmer leads the tournament in goals (7) and points (14), including a four-goal game against the Canadians.

Canada will look to avoid an all-too-familiar result after falling to the U.S. in the International Para Hockey Cup final last month in Ostrava, Czech Republic, and the worlds final last June in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Americans also beat Canada for gold at the last two Paralympics.

Canada's 20-man roster features a mix of veterans and up-and-coming players, including two members making their international debuts — forward Jonathan Daigle and goalie Mitchell Garrett.

While Kingsmill has reached the podium with Canada before, Saturday's matchup will be his first gold-medal game against the team's North American rivals. The 23-year-old has stopped 29 of 34 shots through four games in Quispamsis, with Garrett also seeing action against the Czechs.

"I am super excited. If you sleep on a win, you wake up on a loss, so we are all getting ready for tomorrow," Kingsmill said.

China will face the Czech Republic for bronze on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

