Watch the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

After the initial controversy stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was rectified, athletes were able to shine at the Beijing Paralympics.

Both the Russian and Belarusian cohorts were barred from the Games days prior to the opening ceremony and with no legal action taken by either side, it allowed the Paralympics to continue.

The Games left many moments that will stand in history, a variety of firsts, heartfelt sportsmanship and a Ukrainian team that stood tall amid conflict to perform the best it ever has.

The closing ceremony of the 2022 Games will take place at the National Stadium in Beijing, also known as the Bird's Nest, on Sunday at 9 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).

The broadcast will also be presented in described video and American Sign Language.

Canada fielded a team of 49 athletes and finished third in the medal table, coming away with a total medal count of 25 and eight gold medals.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Saturday that it had chosen Para alpine skier Mollie Jepsen to be the country's flag-bearer.

Jepsen won Canada's first medal of the Games — a gold — in the women's standing downhill event. She later added a silver in the standing giant slalom.