Canada's Collin Cameron claims bronze in men's sitting sprint Para cross-country skiing event

Canada's Collin Cameron earned a bronze medal in the men's sitting sprint Para cross-country skiing event at the Beijing Paralympics on Wednesday in China.

Cameron, of Bracebridge, Ont., crossed the finish line in two minutes 46.3 seconds.

Zheng Peng of China claimed gold with a time of 2:42.4, while fellow countryman Mao Zhongwu took silver finishing the race in 2:44.9

It is the second medal of the Games for the 33-year-old Cameron who won bronze in the men's 18km sitting cross-country event. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals at Pyeongchang 2018.

