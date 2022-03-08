Canada routs South Korea for 1st men's Para ice hockey win to clinch semifinal berth

Canada's James Dunn scored a hat-trick and added an assist to propel the national men's Para ice hockey team to its first win at the Beijing Paralympics with a 6-0 win over South Korea on Tuesday.

By bouncing back from a 5-0 loss to the U.S. in the opener on Saturday, the Canadians finished second place in Group A, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Liam Hickey, of St. John's, N.L., scored Canada's first goal just over seven minutes into the first period.

Dunn, who assisted on the first goal, doubled Canada's lead just 21 seconds later. The 21-year-old two-time Paralympian added his second of the game in the second period to make it 3-0.

Veteran Billy Bridges of Summerside, P.E.I., and Canadian captain and co-flag-bearer Tyler McGregor of Forest, Ont., scored in the third period before Dunn completed his hat-trick to wrap up the 6-0 rout.

"It's good to get the win. We didn't have a great first game here, of course. It's important to bounce back: a rubber Band-Aid, so to speak," said five-time Paralympian Greg Westlake.

As for Bridges, he is confident the team has it in them to bounce back from a loss such as the one to the U.S.

"We come into this tournament as we did in the last seven or eight seasons. We know [the U.S.] are a team to beat, but we are very proud in our own play and in our own players," Bridges said.

"Our ability to respond has to be there and I really feel this group has it in them. We showed a bit of what we were working on in the last couple of days and I know tomorrow we are going to get right back to work again."

Canada, which limited South Korea to only four shots on goal while putting up 42 shots of its own, will get back on the ice on Friday for the semifinal, with their opponent yet to be determined.

The U.S., who defeated South Korea 9-1 on Wednesday, finished the preliminary round in the top spot of the group and also qualified for the semifinals.

With two losses in two games, South Korea finishes third and will move on to the quarter-finals. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) would have also been part of Group A had the country not been excluded from the Games along with Belarus.

Group B consists of China, Czech Republic, Italy and Slovakia, who are all playing Tuesday to determine who will clinch the three remaining quarter-final spots and the knockout round matchups.

Canada falls to South Korea in wheelchair curling

Canada's wheelchair curling team suffered its second consecutive loss at the Beijing Paralympics, falling 9-4 to South Korea on Tuesday in China.

South Korea went up 4-0 through the first four ends of the game, as Canada got off to a slow start. The Canadians finally got on the board in the fifth end, scoring two points to cut the deficit in half.

After South Korea's four-point sixth end, which catapulted their lead to 8-2, Canada answered with another two points going into the eighth and final end. South Korea then added one more to close the game out.

"[South] Korea played well. They're a good team and we missed out on a few opportunities that we had set up and that's the sport of curling," Canada's Mark Ideson said.

"I thought we communicated well, but maybe a little bit less than we have in previous games, so definitely something we'll talk about and get back to when we get back on the ice."

Canada will next play Slovakia on Tuesday at 6:35 a.m. ET.

Hudak finishes 6th in standing biathlon

Canada's Brittany Hudak was unable to add to her medal haul finishing sixth in the women's standing 10-kilometre Para biathlon race.

The 28-year-old Prince Albert, Sask., native completed the race with a time of 37 minutes 43.1 seconds, a minute out of Ukrainian gold medallist, Iryna Bui's time.

Bui led a Ukrainian podium sweep as Oleksandra Kononova won silver, and Liudmyla Liashenko took bronze.

Fellow Canadian Emily Young finished eighth.

Zaplotinsky, Picton place 8th in sitting biathlon

Canada's Derek Zaplotinsky finished eighth in the men's sitting 10km biathlon race.

The Smoky Lake, Alta., native crossed the finish line with a time of 32:56.4.

The 36-year-old's time was just over two minutes back of gold medallist Liu Mengtao of China.

Christina Picton, of Fonthill, Ont., also placed eighth in the women's event.

The 28-year-old finished with a time of 39:15.9, which was a little over six minutes back of gold medal winner, Kendall Gretsch of the U.S.

American Oksana Masters claimed silver, falling just under nine seconds behind her teammate. Germany's Anja Wicker secured bronze.