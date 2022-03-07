Canada's Mark Arendz misses Paralympic podium for 1st time in 8 years
Hartsville, P.E.I., native earned medals in all 6 of his events at PyeongChang 2018
Mark Arendz's medal streak is over.
The Hartsville, P.E.I., native placed fourth in the standing 20-kilometre classical technique cross-country event on Monday at the Beijing Paralympics.
He grabbed medals — one gold, two silver, three bronze — in all six of his events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics and added another bronze in his first event, the standing biathlon sprint, of Beijing 2022.
It was the first time the Canadian walked away from a Paralympic event without a medal since the 10km cross-country event at Sochi 2014.
Japan's Taiki Kawayoke won gold at 52 minutes 52.8 seconds, while Chinese duo Cai Jaiyun (54:27.7) and Qiu Mingyang (54:29.7) took silver and bronze, respectively.
Arendz will be right back on his skis on Tuesday for the middle-distance biathlon event.
