Canada's Alana Ramsay, Collin Cameron ski to bronze medals at Beijing Paralympics

Canada's Alana Ramsay and Collin Cameron won bronze medals minutes apart from each other on Sunday at the Beijing Paralympics.

Ramsay took an early stumble, threatening her chances in the women's standing super-G alpine event. But a remarkable recovery and strong finish pushed her to the podium.

The Calgary native now owns three career Paralympic bronze medals, with the previous two coming at PyeongChang 2018.

China's Zhang Mengqiu won gold at one minute 13.54 seconds, while France Marie Bochet, the reigning Paralympic champion who fell in her opening race in Beijing on Saturday, scored silver in 1:14.97.

WHAT A RUN 

Canada's Alana Ramsay finds some speed late in her run and takes the top spot in the standings in the women's Super-G standing event

Ramsay, 27, rounded out the podium with a time of 1:16.84.

Fellow Canadian Mollie Jepsen, who won downhill gold a day earlier, set the pace at 1:18.69 as the first skier out of the gates but wound up in sixth place, one spot ahead of teammate Michaela Gosselin (1:19.64).

While You Were Sleeping: Canada wins 1st gold, Mark Arendz wins 9th Paralympic medal Duration 3:21 Mollie Jepsen wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Beijing. Mark Arendz earns bronze in men’s Para biathlon 6-kilometre sprint standing event, Mac Marcoux earns silver for his 1st medal with new guide, Tristan Rodgers. Catch up on what you missed overnight with CBC Sports' Jacqueline Doorey 3:21

Cameron's 4th bronze

Meanwhile, Collin Cameron collected his fourth career bronze medal, racing to third place in the men's 18km sitting cross-country event.

Cameron, of Bracebridge, Ont., prevented a Chinese podium sweep, holding off fourth-place Du Tian by nearly eight seconds to reach the podium.

China's Zheng Peng won gold at 43:09.2, while countrymate Mao Zhongwu grabbed silver at 43:23.8.

Cameron, 33, took bronze with a time of 47:36.6.

Canada now has five medals in Beijing. Athletes grabbed one of each colour on the first day of competition before Ramsay's and Cameron's bronze medals on Day 2.