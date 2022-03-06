Canada's Alana Ramsay, Collin Cameron ski to bronze medals at Beijing Paralympics
Canadians now up to 5 total podium appearances at Games
Canada's Alana Ramsay and Collin Cameron won bronze medals minutes apart from each other on Sunday at the Beijing Paralympics.
Ramsay took an early stumble, threatening her chances in the women's standing super-G alpine event. But a remarkable recovery and strong finish pushed her to the podium.
The Calgary native now owns three career Paralympic bronze medals, with the previous two coming at PyeongChang 2018.
China's Zhang Mengqiu won gold at one minute 13.54 seconds, while France Marie Bochet, the reigning Paralympic champion who fell in her opening race in Beijing on Saturday, scored silver in 1:14.97.
WHAT A RUN <br><br>Canada's Alana Ramsay finds some speed late in her run and takes the top spot in the standings in the women's Super-G standing event 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/VZVh41nnZI">pic.twitter.com/VZVh41nnZI</a>—@cbcsports
Ramsay, 27, rounded out the podium with a time of 1:16.84.
Fellow Canadian Mollie Jepsen, who won downhill gold a day earlier, set the pace at 1:18.69 as the first skier out of the gates but wound up in sixth place, one spot ahead of teammate Michaela Gosselin (1:19.64).
WATCH | What you missed on Day 1 of the Beijing Paralympics:
Cameron's 4th bronze
Meanwhile, Collin Cameron collected his fourth career bronze medal, racing to third place in the men's 18km sitting cross-country event.
Cameron, of Bracebridge, Ont., prevented a Chinese podium sweep, holding off fourth-place Du Tian by nearly eight seconds to reach the podium.
China's Zheng Peng won gold at 43:09.2, while countrymate Mao Zhongwu grabbed silver at 43:23.8.
Cameron, 33, took bronze with a time of 47:36.6.
Canada now has five medals in Beijing. Athletes grabbed one of each colour on the first day of competition before Ramsay's and Cameron's bronze medals on Day 2.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?