Canada brings home bronze in mixed cross-country relay at Paralympics

A strong Canadian cross-country team came together to earn bronze in the mixed relay on Sunday at the Beijing Paralympics.

Collin Cameron, Emily Young, Mark Arendz and Natalie Wilkie combined to cross the finish line in the 4x2.5-kilometre in 27 minutes 0.6 seconds to reach the podium.

"We threw everything down there today and we're on the podium, as a team, as a family, and it's freaking awesome," Cameron said.

The U.S. won gold in 25:59.3 while China took silver at 26:25.3. Ukraine, the reigning champions and pre-race favourites, placed 20 seconds behind Canada in fourth.

We've got a RACE 👀

Natalie Wilkie is bringing it home for the Canadians in the final leg of the mixed relay

Of the Canadian quartet, Young was the only one without a medal in China.

"It's been an emotional roller-coaster leading up to this. Even the past 10 days I haven't had [such an] encouraging Games as I'd have liked, but it's nice to join these guys and know we are where we're supposed to be," Young said.

Cameron, the sit skier, matches his output from PyeongChang 2018 with the latest bronze.

It was the fourth medal china for standing skiers Arendz and Wilkie. The former added to the full set of medals he'd already collected in individual races while the latter completed the set herself after previously winning two golds and one silver.

"I'm thrilled, this is the best. It's special to do it with these three," Cameron said. "They are some of my best friends in the world and to go out here and share this together with them is perfect."

Canada's medal total now sits at 24 in Beijing, with a 25th guaranteed at the conclusion of the Para ice hockey final. It's the second-highest total ever for the country, only behind the 28 won at PyeongChang 2018.

McKeever, Hudak fall shy of podium

Meanwhile, Canada's open relay team of Brian McKeever and Brittany Hudak placed sixth in the final Para Nordic event of the Games.

The duo finished the 4x2.5km in a time of 30:24.7, a little over two minutes behind the gold medal-winning Ukrainian team.

France, unable to repeat as champion in the event, settled for silver, while Norway took bronze.

All love 🍁

The 4 x 2.5km open relay team of Brian McKeever and Brittany Hudak come sixth in the last Para cross-country event of the Beijing #Paralympics

Coming into the race having won all three of his individual events, the 42-year-old McKeever missed out an opportunity to stand alone with the all-time gold-medal record for a male winter Paralympian.

Having said he will retire following these Games, the Canmore, Alta., native goes out tied for first with German Para alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder at 16 career gold medals. McKeever has won a total of 20 medals across six Paralympics.

Meanwhile, the Prince Albert, Sask., native Hudak entered the race with a bronze in the women's standing 15km cross-country event.

The 28-year-old has two career medals, including bronze in Para biathlon competition four years ago.

Canada's Logan Leach placed fifth in the men's visually impaired slalom event, just over 17 seconds behind gold medal winner Giacomo Bertagnolli of Italy.

Brian Rowland, of Merrickville, Ont., did not finish and therefore left unranked, in the men's sitting event.

The closing ceremony for the 2022 Games begins on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on the CBC-TV network, CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app.