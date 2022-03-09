Canada's Wilkie earns silver in women's middle distance cross-country at Beijing Games

Canada's Natalie Wilkie secured her third medal of the Beijing Paralympics, winning silver in the women's standing 10-kilometre cross-country event on Saturday in China.

The 21-year-old Salmon Arm, B.C., native completed the race with a time of 41 minutes 45.3 seconds.

Ukraine's Oleksandra Kononova (41:18.0) claimed gold, while teammate Iryna Bui (41:47.1) earned bronze in a near-podium sweep for Ukraine.

Fellow Canadian Brittany Hudak placed seventh (43:16.3), and Emily Young, of Kelowna, B.C., finished 11th.

Canada's Natalie Wilkie showing pure determination in the women's standing middle distance cross-country event after a fall just before the finish line. The Canadian looks primed for a silver medal.

Wilkie, who has already earned two gold medals earlier in the Games, reached her latest podium despite not having the cleanest of races.

Having held a medal position for much of the second half of the race, Wilkie stumbled and fell coming off a turn as she neared the final stretch.

Quickly making it back up to her feet, Wilkie willed her way to the finish, moving herself up from the bronze position to silver.

The podium finish makes it six career medals (three gold, two silver, one bronze) for her. Wilkie had won three medals, one of each colour, at Pyeongchang 2018 as the youngest of the Canadian cohort at those Games.

Arendz misses middle distance cross-country podium

Canada's Mark Arendz fell short of a fourth medal at the Beijing Paralympics.

The Hartsville, P.E.I., native placed seventh in the men's middle-distance standing event with a time of 36:23.5, well behind the pace set by gold medallist Wang Chenyang of China.

Arendz has already collected three medals in China — one of each colour and all of which were earned in biathlon events.

He remains at 11 career Paralympic medals after securing three in biathlon and three more in cross-country at PyeongChang 2018. However, he's been shut out of the latter in Beijing.

France's Benjamin Daviet secured silver at 33:09.1, while China's Cai Jiayun rounded out the podium at 33:18.

Arendz, 32, is an option to race in one of the team relays in the final day of competition on Sunday.

Canadians compete in women's Para alpine slalom

Michaela Gosselin, of Collingwood, Ont., finished fourth in the women's Para alpine standing slalom event.

The 21-year-old Paralympic rookie set a combined time of 1:46.87 to finish 6.37 shy of a podium finish.

Fellow Canadian Alana Ramsay of Calgary also competed in the event but didn't finish her first run. Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver, B.C., was originally scheduled to race the standing slalom also, but did not start.

Toronto's Katie Combaluzier had the seventh-best time in the women's Para alpine sitting slalom event with a combined time of 2:16.38 in her two runs.